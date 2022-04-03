The first few tender weeks of spring, you still need a fire to beat the morning chill but the daffodils are popping and by midday the heat of the sun is solid and strong on my back. We are on the cusp, and warm, long summer days are on the way. The bright and invigorating streams of beaming daylight start to stay with us longer, as we can now take cool evening walks and have bonfire Fridays with family and friends in our backyards. Spring is springing right before my eyes, and I absolutely love all of the excitement and anticipation that this colorful and fresh season brings with it.
This year, I was fortunate enough to spend the first day of spring on the beach, digging my toes into the sun-warmed sand and being lullabied into a state of bliss by the waves calmly, yet consistently, crashing to the shore. Now, I have to admit that I’m not usually most fond of the beach (I’m a true mountain girl at heart), but this trip was different. I found myself no longer annoyed by the gritty, clingy nature of the sand grains on my body, but relaxed and intrigued by the natural massage that it gave to my feet as I padded along, and I think my dog, Sherpa, felt the same way. He was perplexed and definitely excited by all the new textures and smells that filled the beach. The briny air, the curious-looking seaweed, and the scurrying seagulls and sandpipers are all very different from the creatures he crosses paths with in his hollow at home. It didn’t take long for Sherpa to gain familiarity with the beachy smells, but he never could quite get a hold of the ocean, if you know what I mean. As the tide went in and out, so did Sherpa, trying to control the ocean with every fierce bark and low belly growl at the waves, but despite his herding talent, he never could quite get the ocean to follow his lead, so he thought best to ignore it and focus more on the interesting scents in the sand. He certainly proved to be a fantastic travel dog and even made lots of new friends along the way.
Sitting by the ocean, being christened by its crashes and engulfed in the warm, salty air was the perfect way to ring in spring for me, and when I returned home, that springy feeling didn’t stop. Dozens of bright, trumpeted daffodils were boldly waiting to greet me in my quiet slice of this chaotic world. It was fun experiencing a different place and space for a bit, but now I am happy to spend some more of spring surrounded by the awakening forest and the budding brightness of spring right here, in my own front yard.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com