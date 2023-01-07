The end-of-year reflection and relaxation were completed just in time for 2023 to set in.
Safe and sound, snuggled by the crackling fire and surrounded by my pups, I rang in the New Year perfectly content and peacefully anticipating 2023. Forbidding gray clouds began looming in the sky by late afternoon, and the sun escaped soon after, vanishing any desire I may have previously had to go out. So instead, an ominous mist filled the hollow that night as freshly made guacamole and highly processed Velveeta dip filled my stomach.
Previous New Year’s Eves have been spent creating vision boards for the upcoming year or playing board games that lasted hours with family and friends. This year, all those opportunities were there; however, the night’s motivation was lacking. Switching on the TV as an attempt to keep my eyelids from drifting shut before midnight, my choice to lay low for the evening immediately became reinforced as the better option. Watching the crowds in Times Square, packed together like damp sardines hours before the ball dropped, made the extreme comfort brought on by the couch and the newly acquired weighted blanket all the more enticing.
While certain traditions weren’t fulfilled, some of the most important ones still were. Thanks to the blustery night, a few key loved ones, and a plate or two of nachos (obviously), I began the new year just as I wanted. Allowing the West Virginia winds to blow last year’s troubles aside, I received the new year with a whole heart, positive intentions, and a curious mind. And, at least one tradition was kept alive; we welcomed 2023 with a very deliberately arrhythmic performance of banging pots and pans on the front porch.
