The Coaltown Christmas activities sponsored by the City of Welch will kick off on Dec. 2 with the annual Holiday Parade and lighting of the City Christmas tree.
Several other activities will occur through Dec. 31 including the Christmas Bazaar, the Coal Miners Dinner and the house and business decorating contest.
The holiday season will conclude with the third annual Coal Drop to ring in the New Year on Dec. 31 in downtown Welch.
All activities are family-friendly and open to the public and many are free. Admission details can be found on the CoalTownUSA.org website.
Coaltown Christmas activities
● Annual Coaltown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2, with the parade line-up at 6:30 p.m. at Welch Elementary School and the parade begins at 7 p.m.
● Christmas Bazaar at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
● Display Your Favorite Coal Miner Picture at the Jack Caffrey Arts & Cultural Center from Dec. 5 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the CityofWelch.com Facebook Page.
● Coal Miner’s Dinner at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to celebrate National Coal Miners Day. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring beans, cornbread, and bologna sandwiches and will be followed by a performance of “Coal Camp Memories,” sponsored by McArts. This event features a one-act play, written and performed by Karen Vuranch. Vuranch researched life in the coal fields of West Virginia by talking to those who lived in the coal camps, and this one-woman performance chronicles the story of Hallie Marie Jones, a woman from a West Virginia coal camp in the 1920s. Vuranch has been honored by many organizations including the Tamarack Artisan Fellowship for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts in 2009 and the Corridor Tourism L Commission, receiving the Robert C. Byrd Community Service Award in April of 2005. Other honors include the McWhorter Achievement Award from the West Virginia Storytelling Guild; Performing Artist of the Year for Tamarack, the West Virginia state arts center, the Spirit of West Virginia Award from the state tourism office, and the Celebrate Women Award from the Women’s Commission of the West Virginia Legislature for her storytelling and performances.
● Best Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest, Decorations must be in place by Dec. 16 to be considered for awards. Visit the City of Welch, Coal Town USA Facebook page for more details.
● Trolley Express Rides and “The Polar Express” movie showing (Dec. 4, 10, 11). This event begins with a trolley ride before a showing of “The Polar Express” movie on Dec. 4, 10 and 11. You must pre-register and pay online on the CityofWelch.com website or at City Hall and choose the date you plant to attend, as seats are limited. Wearing your pajamas are encouraged. Rides to “The Polar Express” movie start at 1 p.m. at the Welch Armory, and the movie will begin at 3 p.m.
● Trolley Lights Tour, Thursday, Dec. 8, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. The trolley will depart from the Welch Parking Building.
● New Year’s Eve Coal Drop in downtown Welch (Dec. 31). The event will feature music and conclude with fireworks at midnight.
“This is my favorite time of year,” said Welch Mayor Harold McBride. “Christmas is an especially important time in our beautiful West Virginia mountains. The Christmas Season always serves as an extra reminder to cherish family and friends and keep our traditions alive. The City of Welch sponsoring the Coaltown Christmas gives us an opportunity to not only highlight our beautiful downtown, but also spread holiday cheer, and continue to salute our coal mining heritage. What better time to visit, make memories, and spread holiday cheer, than Christmas time?” he concluded.
● Food and street vendors are still being accepted for several of the activities; visit CityofWelch.com or call 304-436-5392 for more information and to register your display/booth/concessions. Vendors featured for attendee enjoyment will include food, handmade arts and crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, candles and specialty retailers will be available for holiday shopping and good food.
