I am trying to lose weight and I have hit a plateau this last month and cannot seem to lose any more weight. My goal was to lose 30 pounds and I have lost 20 so far. What can I do to lose the rest of the weight, and why I have hit this wall?
Congratulations on your weight loss success! It is never easy to lose weight and to keep it off because it often takes months to years to gain weight and then we want to lose that weight in a few weeks or months. Most people hit that plateau or “wall” when they are trying to lose weight for several reasons. There are two main ways to lose weight: eat less and move more. If you are truly eating the healthiest diet and did not go on some crash diet or take pills to help you lose those initial 20 pounds, then in order to lose that last 10 pounds you have to increase your exercise routine. You have to MOVE more. For example, if your exercise routine consists of running 2 miles a day, then you need to run 3 miles a day, or you need to run those 2 miles at a faster pace. But the trick is, once you increase your exercise routine, you do NOT increase your eating habits and increase your calorie intake. There are many diets out there now, but basically calories in vs. calories out = weight on vs. weight loss.
I think I am losing my memory and I am worried I am going to get dementia like my mother has. I am 45 years old, so my wife keeps telling me that I am too young. But is there such a thing as too young or can your symptoms start at a young age?
It is unlikely that a 45-year-old would be diagnosed with dementia. There are other diseases that can mimic dementia like symptoms such as depression or metabolic disturbances. The best advice I can give you is to see your doctor and bring your wife with you so that you both can give your version of what it is you are not remembering and see what your doctor thinks of your symptoms.
In my Aug. 31 column, I wrote that the SHINGRIX vaccine for shingles is offered to adults over the age of 60, but it is actually recommended to those 50 and older.
