The very best way to be lulled from sleep is by the husky hum and accompanying earthy, enticing scent of coffee on the brew.
This lullaby for the senses gets even better when I stretch out widely across the bed and reach my pups with the tips of my toes. Feeling their warm, soft fur and the solid and familiar weight of their bodies against mine is so much better than just retrieving hasty and scentless glances of them through FaceTime. I am home for the weekend, sure to be fed and cuddled in every way, and it feels so good.
After lying in total bliss with my people for a bit, the strong and salty scent of bacon and the sound of eggs sizzling in the skillet beckons my hounds and me to the kitchen at once. It’s tough to tell who’s more bacon ready: me or the dogs. The delicious multi-course breakfast is rounded out with the last few garden tomatoes of the season and, of course, the best part, my folks. A mid-morning feast spent chattering with family and catching up on hometown gossip is best digested by heading back to bed for an afternoon filled with TV and lounging. The main goals of these weekends are easy and just in my nature to accomplish: eating, sleeping, snuggling, and hanging out in my protected and comfortable hollow, letting all the love and food rejuvenate me for a few more weeks away at school.
Some of the things I love best about coming home are really quite simple but have become novelties now that I’ve been away. I mean, it’s not every day that a college girl gets to take a luxurious shoeless shower. After I step into the shower in my spacious and private bathroom, the water pressure against my back gives me an instant massage, and I don’t die a little inside when my bare feet touch the floor. It feels smooth against my foot pads, not sticky, from years of college foot grime and who knows what else built up in between the tiles. My feet are happy to get clean and feel the water rush down on them, and not just sneak in through my Crocs holes like at school.
My visits home have been short but very sweet so far. All the bits of celebration, relaxing, catching up, eating, showering, snuggling, and sleeping are packed tightly together into just two days. Taking advantage of it all, I’m sure never to miss a meal, take endless numbers of shoeless showers, and the dogs are sure to always stick by my side like Velcro. These weekends may be short, but I always make the most of them and am always lucky to spend them with the ones I love. I return to school feeling fortified and fine, ready to take on college for another couple of weeks.
