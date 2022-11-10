A weather forecast for wind and rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole has convinced organizers to postpone Beckley’s American Legion Veterans Parade, combining it with the city’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
The American Legion and parade committee still plan to host a free Veterans Day luncheon, from noon until 2 p.m., at the WVU Tech administration building at 410 Neville St.
The WVU Tech Culinary School is preparing 100 box lunches for veterans (and their spouse or care giver). Music and a few veteran-related booths will be set up at the luncheon site, and the American Legion will honor Parade Grand Marshal Eddie Cochran. Veterans are encouraged to attend.
Parade entrants who would like to display their planned entries on Friday can park in the Jim Word Memorial Park lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or they can save their entry for the combined Veterans and Christmas parade.
The marching bands and many of the entries expressed that they were unable to participate in the parade due to the rainy conditions and another postponement date was not available. The committee hopes combining the parades will result in a wonderful duo parade on Dec. 3.
