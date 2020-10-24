At United Way of Southern West Virginia, every dollar counts. Every dollar raised through workplace giving, direct donations and fundraising events is compounded to make a significant difference to our agency partners and direct programs like the Equal Footing Shoe Fund, our Handle With Care Initiative and our 211 Information and Referral Hotline.
We are excited to announce that we are taking registrations for our fall “Denim for a Difference” program. During the week of Nov. 16-20, businesses, schools and other organizations support United Way by allowing their employees to wear denim to work. A $5 donation allows an employee to wear jeans for one day, a $10 donation allows you to wear denim for three days and for $15 you can wear jeans to work all week.
Denim for a Difference has become a tradition in southern West Virginia, allowing local businesses, schools, and organizations to support local needs. Every person who participates makes a difference in our community. With local collaboration, United Way can support food and baby pantries, child advocacy and senior’s services, recovery programs, agencies that provide shelter, clothing, and utility assistance, and centers that provide support for physical and mental well-being. Participants also help put shoes on children through our Equal Footing Shoe Fund and sustain our 211 Information and Referral Hotline that pairs callers with local resources.
Like many fundraising opportunities, our spring 2020 Denim for a Difference program was greatly impacted by the pandemic. It was scheduled for the last week of March, which directly conflicted with the initial West Virginia stay-at-home order.
United Way would love to see record-setting participation this fall. Any business, school or organization in our service area of Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the town of Bluefield, Va., is encouraged to offer their employees an opportunity to support the needs of their communities.
Any interested parties can contact United Way of Southern West Virginia at 304-253-2111 for registration information. If you are part of an organization that would like to encourage employee participation in this worthwhile event, contact United Way. If you are an employee who would like to organize participation at your place of business, please speak to the appropriate person at your organization and encourage this method of community support.
Denim for a Difference isn’t limited to businesses, schools, or organizations. If you are self-employed, work from home, or traditionally can wear denim to work, please consider participating in this event to support your local community. Badges are provided to participants to wear during Denim for a Difference week as a show of support for United Way. Every person who participates makes a difference, just like every dollar counts.
I would like to offer a thank you to our community and business partners who participate and our sponsors, Southern Communications and The Register-Herald for their help promoting this program. Thank you to all who participate in this great example of living, giving, and leading UNITED.