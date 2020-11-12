Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published April 11, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I heard the weariness in the caller’s voice. She was complaining about something in the newspaper. As I tried to deal with her concerns, she became increasingly critical of all kinds of other things.
I breathed a prayer that I would hear between the whines.
With some Divine help, I tuned in to what was really going on in the woman’s life. Her husband of many years had left her for another woman. She had several children, but all of them live in other states. She felt alone, unappreciated, and emotionally she was running on empty.
I was able to solve the issue she had about the newspaper. I couldn’t do much about the other issues that overwhelmed her, but I listened, gave her as much positive feedback as I could and continued to pray for her as we talked. Her voice changed, and the exchange between us became more positive, and by the time we hung up, we had shared a couple of funny stories.
Several days later I received a note from her thanking me for “letting her whine.” I called and got her permission to share the story with the intent of encouraging all of us to listen more, even when what we’re hearing isn’t always pleasant.
Whining is often a symptom of pain. Sometimes that pain is specific. Listen long enough to the whining, and you can pinpoint the source. Sometimes the pain comes from a long season of disappointment, disillusionment or just plain weariness. It comes from that vague feeling of unrest that causes us to criticize everybody and everything. The whiner is usually a person who is zapped, physically, mentally and emotionally. His or her whole perspective is skewed.
We’ve all been there.
We whine because we don’t know what else to do. We’ve let circumstances and people drain us, sap our emotional and spiritual resources, and we succumb to that peculiar fatigue that doesn’t go away with a good night’s rest.
Unfortunately, whining turns others off. When we encounter a whiner, our first instinct is to run. We know if we hang around, we will have to invest some time. I think we also know on some level if we are going to be able to help the person, we will have to suffer with them for a while. Get inside their pain, their circumstances, listening to lots of details in which we’re not particularly interested.
We forget that we all do our own share of whining. We want someone to listen — really listen. When it happens to us, we know on some level our whining is a cry for help.
Pity is scarce these days. In fact, we’ve come to think of it as a negative thing. It doesn’t have to be. If our pity is combined with a desire to be used of God to try to help someone, He transforms pity into compassion and love for others.
I’m so thankful for the people who showed pity-turned-into-compassion for me. I’m trying to express my gratitude by passing that grace on to others.
Chances are, before the next week is over, we’ll each encounter someone whose conversation sounds like nothing more than an invitation to a pity party. Pray for compassion. Be willing to invest your time. Be patient and listen to what’s going on between the whines.