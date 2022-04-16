Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Oct. 28, 2005. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Friday, I was among several members of the media invited to tour the Federal Correctional Institution Beckley.
Although we were invited guests and were treated royally by prison officials, the visit was a sobering experience.
From the moment photographer Chuck Garvin and I approached the main desk, we were keenly aware “we weren’t in Kansas anymore.”
The men and women who oversaw our security clearance were polite and professional, but there was a seriousness in their tone that let us know they meant business.
Before entering the narrow little gate with its acutely sensitive metal detectors, we surrendered shoes, cameras, jewelry, belts and keys. Our photo IDs were taken by an official and not returned until we were ready to leave.
Just before we left the clearance area, our right hands were stamped with a mark invisible to the naked eye. At several points, we had to place our hands under a scanner, where a black light revealed a bright white design that told prison officials we were cleared. Not even the presence of the prison officials who accompanied us on the tour was good enough. Each one of us had to pass muster individually.
I couldn’t help thinking about that in spiritual terms. I truly believe each one of us will one day give an account of how we have lived. When we are evaluated for what we have done with our time, talents and spiritual gifts, we will not be able to lay the blame on someone else for those we have squandered.
When we are reminded of where we have failed to be Christ-like and have fallen short of the Divine expectations of us, there will be no turning around and blaming our laziness and lack of commitment on someone else. The light will shine on us and us alone.
The second thing that came to mind was how different our worship services would be if we were required to leave some things behind before we enter the sanctuary.
If we had to surrender our grudges, nasty comments, bitterness, hurt feelings, pride, arrogance and bad attitudes before we could join our fellow believers in worship, our hearts would be open to fully appreciate the beauty of God and to receive the fullness of His blessings.
Alas, there are no polite, professional security guards to collect our potential weapons. Our love for the Lord and for His house should motivate us to lay them down on our own.
Think about that tomorrow just after you enter the doors of your house of worship.
By the time the service begins, will you be ready to move unencumbered through your worship experience?
The Lord is worthy to be approached with clean hands and a pure heart. After all He has surrendered for us, how can we offer Him anything but the best we have?