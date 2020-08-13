Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Oct. 13, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
It takes time to make a difference. All of us, I think, are involved in a search for significance. We want to believe that what we do matters.
In the day-to-day scheme of things, however, that lofty goal often gets lost. We shuffle through paperwork, rush to meetings, answer the incessant ringing of our cell phones and plow through the tasks on our to-do list.
With all that going on, it’s easy to fail to recognize opportunities to make a difference in someone else’s day.
We blow by people, barely acknowledging them with a breathless “Hi.” We don’t even make eye contact with them. We’re too busy mentally ticking off what we have to do or looking at our watch, hoping we’ll be on time for wherever we’re headed.
If we would make time to look up — into the face of the person whom we’re all but ignoring, we might recognize a prime opportunity to make a difference.
We might see their puffy eyes, a strained expression or signs of worry or pain. If we made time to inquire, we might find out they are worried about a sick loved one, have just experienced a death in the family or have been diagnosed with a serious illness.
If we would make the time to listen, we would hear the fear, discouragement, longing or disappointment in their voice.
If we made the time, we could make a difference.
How often do we fail to do just that because we fear getting caught up in a conversation that might interrupt an already crowded schedule?
I’m guilty.
But you know what? Every time I’ve made the time to be fully engaged with someone I’ve encountered, the moments I spent listening to them, offering a word of encouragement or just giving them a hug, have never put a crimp in my day. In fact, I’ve always been the one who walked away feeling blessed.
There’s nothing more rewarding than to look into someone’s eyes and realize you’ve made their burden just a little bit lighter or you’ve made them feel they are not totally alone in their time of trouble.
We don’t have to be able to solve all their problems, give them advice like Dr. Phil would or explain how the universe operates. We just have to make time for other people.
May we not get so caught up in the busyness of life to care about the real business of life. We are here to help one another. We’re all in this together.
May we be more willing to make the time to make a difference.