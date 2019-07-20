Editor’s Note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published in September 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Well, the bunny didn’t make it. I had to have him euthanized early in the week.
In the large scheme of things, mine was a small dose of adversity, but no less painful, as any passionate pet lover knows.
Needless to say, the nearly two stressful weeks of trying to save King Tut and losing the battle has made me think a lot about adversity.
During my small trial, I often thought of parents who have to watch their children undergo painful cancer treatments and keep long vigils waiting to see if a procedure or medication shows promise.
I thought about all kinds of loss. Fires with angry flames that destroy people’s belongings, memories and security. Layoffs that reduce a family to a much different lifestyle than the one to which it is accustomed. Lingering pain or illness that forces once-active people to give up tennis, playing the piano or holding down a job.
Loss of income, loss of self-esteem, loss of freedom, loss of love. Each holds its own set of unique kinds of sorrow and adjustment.
Although I didn’t go looking for some spirit-lifting words of wisdom geared to handling adversity, several came my way this week.
My favorite is a quote from Mother Teresa: “I know God will not give me anything I can’t handle. I just wish He didn’t trust me so much.”
Another came from a friend: “Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.”
That one reminds me pain and loss force us to make choices.
We can remain trapped in disappointment, grief, self-pity or remorse, or we can choose to look for a lesson and find a way to encourage someone else.
Edwin Markham once wrote: “Defeat may serve as well as victory to shake the soul and let the glory out.” That’s what I hope happens when I face adversity. That the glory comes out.
Not all the whimpering, sniveling, complaining and fretting that come so naturally to me.
Everyone is facing something difficult at almost any given time. What they need is some glory, some light to help them face their own darkness.
They need strength to keep moving forward. Who better to share that with them than another pilgrim finding his or her own way through the fog?
A kite rises against the wind, not with it. When we choose to rise above our own adversity, we have the power to lift others up out of theirs.
And when lofty philosophy doesn’t salve your grief or relieve your pain, I’ve found one sure-fire way to forget all your other troubles — wear shoes that are too tight.