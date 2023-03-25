As I was driving to work this morning, thinking of the topic and data for this week’s campaign article, my playlist shuffled to one of my favorite songs. I became distracted, as I always do when this song plays, listening to “A Million Dreams,” from the soundtrack of “The Greatest Showman.”
With my brain buzzing between the campaign article and the beauty of the song lyrics, a wonderful mashup occurred when I began thinking of the partners we support at United Way and the residents of West Virginia to whom they provide services.
Some of the incredible agencies supported by United Way are fully staffed by volunteers, while others have professional staff who provide resources to our community. They may provide services for babies, children, seniors, students, people with disabilities, those with fixed or low incomes, or people in recovery. They may accomplish it through a variety of means, but what they all have in common are their dreams to improve the lives of others.
As the artists sing in “A Million Dreams,” “I don’t care if they call us crazy, run away to a world that we design,” I think of our partners who are designing a world where people enjoy good health, quality, accessible education, and financial stability. I think of the donors who support United Way and dream of the impact we can make in southern West Virginia. I think of the staff here at United Way who dream of the connections we make for people who need local resources and the potential change those connections can make.
Our United Way slogan is “Live United,” and this year’s campaign motto is “United Begins With You!” What it means to live united is reflected in another lyric from “A Million Dreams,” “I think of what the world could be, A vision of the one I see, A million dreams is all it’s gonna take, A million dreams for the world we’re gonna make.”
Living United is as simple as becoming a part of the efforts to improve our community, to work with us toward creating opportunities for a better life for all, to share your dreams of the world we’re going to make and invest in the solutions to make those dreams a reality. The vision we see when southern West Virginia lives united is one where healthy children, families, and workplace participants create strong communities. We see education ending the cycle of poverty. We see trade training, professional development, and health care leading to financial stability.
Jonas Salk wrote, “Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” Our partners, our donors, our volunteers, our communities dare every day to make dreams into reality. Please join us in Living United by giving to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Donations can be made securely online at unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111, or by mailing a contribution to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. United Begins With You!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.