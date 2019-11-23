Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain. High 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain...changing to light snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.