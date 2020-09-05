I am incredibly honored to be sharing the position of co-campaign chairman for this year’s campaign for United Way of Southern West Virginia, with my husband Greg. It is humbling to be considered a part of the dedicated, passionate community that supports United Way. My husband and I support United Way because we have seen how it consistently moves forward together with its partners to address the needs of our community. During my tenure as a board member, board chairman, and campaign chairman, I have learned how greatly the services provided by our partner agencies as well as our direct services impact the residents of southern West Virginia. I’m excited to announce the goal of this year’s campaign, which is $650,000!
The United Way is committed to moving forward together with our donors, volunteers, partners, and the recipients of local services in our community. A phrase we have all heard recently to describe the issues of 2020 is, “We’re all in this together.” United Way makes connections and we have always been in it together with our community partners, finding solutions to meet the needs of southern West Virginians.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia provides services and supports agencies in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell counties, as well as the town of Bluefield, Va. United Way is proud to partner with agencies that deliver assistance with health, education, and financial stability, including food and baby pantries, recovery programs, women’s resource centers, senior services, and literacy programs to name just a few.
I’ve heard from more than one person associated with United Way that they like to use the philosophy of "six degrees of separation" to explain how closely the services of our partner agencies affect our community. Six degrees of separation is the idea that any two random people can be connected in no more than six steps. It is likely that there are only one or two degrees of separation between a resident of southern West Virginia and a recipient of the support of United Way. If you have a neighbor who receives home-delivered meals, a family member who has been in recovery, a friend who has experienced domestic violence, a co-worker who is raising a grandchild, a student who is in need of shoes, then you are only one degree separated from the touch of United Way.
I’m excited about how our community and our United Way can move forward together this year. We will reach our goal of $650,000! Please consider how your gift can help United Way connect resources to our friends and neighbors in need. Many businesses offer workplace campaigns that allow you to make a contribution through a payroll deduction or you can pledge online at www.unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You can also mail a contribution to United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. Please join us at United Way by moving forward together this year: living, giving, and leading UNITED!