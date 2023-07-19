The 58th Annual West Virginia State Water Festival returns to the banks of the New River in Hinton and Summers County, beginning Saturday, July 22, and running through July 29, with a theme of “Where the Old Meets the New.”
As usual, the week is filled with activities. First thing on Saturday at 10 a.m. is a Pet Parade & Animal Show to be followed by a pretty baby contest at the Freight Depot.
On Tuesday, attention turns to the festival’s Queen Coronation at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater.
Wednesday’s schedule is packed with a youth art show, a food truck event along Third Avenue, a celebration of churches in downtown Hinton and live music by Cody Bragg at City Park.
Thursday brings vendors to the courthouse lawn, a youth art show at the county library, the Queen’s Banquet at the Freight Depot and a teenage street dance on 2nd.
Friday’s schedule opens with the Kiwanis pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church followed by vendors and a kids zone on the courthouse lawn from 4-10 p.m. The fireman’s parade is slated for 8-9 p.m. in downtown Hinton with a fireworks show to follow.
Saturday, July 29, begins just like Friday with the second Kiwanis pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church followed by vendors and a kids zone on the courthouse lawn from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Water Festival parade rolls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a magic show set for 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. From 2-3 p.m., a Rubber Ducky Race will command The Point, the same time that the Queen’s Reception is being held at the McCreery Hotel. The weeklong festival ends with the Queen’s Ball from 7 p.m.-midnight at Willowood Country Club.
