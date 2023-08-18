Times are changing. Prices are rising. Values are evolving and priorities shifting, resulting in yet another family-owned community icon ready to close its doors.
For more than half a century, Warrenizing Cleaners, started by the late Daniel and Carol Warren, has kept many area residents clean and pressed. They opened their doors in 1970, and their last day will be Sept. 1.
The bittersweet decision comes as the owners, Danny Warren, Jr., and his sister, Danette Slipkovich, turn their thoughts toward retirement, according to those close to the business.
Retirement is also on the mind of Rhonda Harmon, 61, of Crab Orchard. She has worked for Warrenizing for 41 years.
She is quick to say it isn’t about her, and yet, the first goodbye to customers came as she called each one to let them know. The second goodbye will be as each patron comes to pick up the last item in the shop.
“We've had a lot of loyal customers, and we just thank the community for that,” she says, bravely trying to hold back tears.
Harmon remembers fondly the elder Warrens, saying they hired for attitude and personality, and that employees from the 1970s and 1980s were committed to the longevity and support of the company’s success.
She talks about a workforce that was committed to the concept of “If you don’t work, you don’t eat.” And while the process of dry cleaning hasn’t changed, back in the day Harmon says all seven of the Warrenizing employees worked from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. nonstop.
“All that's gone away. My generation, once it's gone …,” she pauses.
It’s a different era, not that people don't dress for success, but rather what is accepted now in society is different, she notes.
Wash and wear mentality has taken over, especially since Covid.
“People are clean, and they look nice,” Harmon says, "but it has decreased the demand for dry cleaning significantly.”
In September, Bloomberg reported that the decline in dry-cleaning establishments goes back as far as 2001. And, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from the first quarter 2001 to the first quarter 2022, dry-cleaning and laundry service establishments (not coin-operated) decreased from 27,204 to 16,497 across the U.S.
As business for Warrenizing continued to diminish, they had fewer employees. Prior to Covid, there were three employees at the Harper Road location. The Beaver location had three also but closed in March of 2020 when they simply couldn’t find workers when it came time to reopen three months later.
Harmon remembers it well, noting, “May of 2020 we tried to re-open both stores.” Instead, the employees quit, and they couldn’t get anyone to replace them.
Moving everything to the Harper Road location, where it is well-known that Harmon has had her finger on the pulse of the business for a few decades, she continued to provide old-school customer service, knowing customers by first and last name.
But it wasn’t enough. In addition to the challenges of finding employees and changes in what people were wearing every day, there was also a rise in the cost of supplies that doubled and even tripled in some cases.
Since Covid, 80 percent to 85 percent of the clothes that came into the local cleaners were laundered and not dry cleaned, they report.
The folks at Warrenizing also believe that the economics of the area have also changed, with fewer high-paying jobs and limited local income. All these dynamics played a part in dry-cleaning services moving from a necessity to a discretionary expense.
Thinking back on things, did Harmon think she would be there 41 years? She says, yes.
“I always said I was a pup when I came here. Now I’m an old dog,” she says, laughing. “I’m blessed by just everything. The business. The owners. It says something about the company that I’ve been here that long.
“The late Danny Warren told me I would have a job here as long as I wanted. It was a good time in my life.
“It's been swell. It was awesome. I could go on and on and on and on and on about this place. It’s been my routine for 41 years.”
As the need for dry cleaning services across the country continues to decline, the last goodbye for Warrenizing is only a couple weeks away. The property will be open for lease, and the Beaver location has already sold.
Until then, if you have any items left to pick up, or just wish to stop in and wish Harmon happy retirement, the store will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Friday, Sept 1, at 2 p.m. the equipment will shut down, lights will click off and the door will lock and 53 years of Beckley history will be in the books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.