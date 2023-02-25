Middle-earth may be returning to Marquee Cinemas!
Warner Bros. Discovery and New Line Cinema, the production company behind the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, have agreed to a new deal that will produce multiple films based on the iconic series. The deal was announced on Thursday during an earnings call by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
The deal comes after Swedish-based entertainment company Embracer Group acquired the IP by purchasing Middle-earth Enterprises in October 2022. The acquisition marks a new push for franchise expansion by Warner Bros. Discovery after its studios reported a 23 percent drop in revenue to $2.23 billion in the last quarter of 2022. Some of the franchises under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella include the DC Cinematic Universe, the Harry Potter film series, and, ironically, the Hobbit trilogy.
The top 20 grossing films under Warner Bros. Discovery are entirely composed of franchise films. It’s not until the 22nd entry, Christopher Nolan’s 2010 science-fiction epic “Inception,” that an original intellectual property appears. However, this isn’t a problem exclusive to Warner Bros. Discovery. There’s a widespread pattern throughout the entire industry, such as with Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm or Amazon’s acquisition of the rights to produce “The Rings of Power.”
This shift in the dynamic of Hollywood has led to the death of entire genres. The historical epic genre of film used to produce some of the all-time greatest classics such as “Ben-Hur,” “Gladiator,” and “Troy.” Despite the success of these films, studios became reluctant to produce in this genre due to the steep cost and perceived box-office risk. Instead, the market demonstrated the consistent appeal of familiar and easy-to-digest narratives, and thus formulaic filmmaking became the predominant industry norm.
Despite the apprehension in this column, there is still reason for optimism among fans of Tolkien’s work. Peter Jackson, the director of the original trilogy, said in an interview with Variety that “Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way” and that he looks forward to discussing their vision for the franchise. Jackson’s work on the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy earned nearly $3 billion at the box office and 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.