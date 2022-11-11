A collaboration among multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the city of Beckley will launch a warming center for those who need shelter to stay warm and safe during cold weather events.
The Beckley warming center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church at 217 S. Heber St. It will be available between Dec. 1 and March 31, 2023, when the temperature, including wind chill, is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
When weather predictions forecast below-freezing temperatures, the warming center will be open if the temperature reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.
The Beckley warming center will accept guests beginning at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperature drops to 15 degrees or below. The center will stay open overnight until 9 a.m. the following day. If the temperature stays below the 15-degree mark, the center will open again at 8 p.m.
Training for interested volunteers is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church. The collaborative is asking for volunteers to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org
The shifts are 7:30 p.m. to midnight, midnight to 4 a.m. and 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on the nights that the center is open.
Residents should also know that in addition to the warming center, the Raleigh County Community Action emergency housing center is always open and located at 103 S. Eisenhower Drive. The emergency housing center provides shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case management.
