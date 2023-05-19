CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ticks are returning to the Mountain State with the arrival of spring and summer, and experts with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department are sharing some information behind the dangers of these disease-carrying parasites.
They met for a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Coonskin Park displaying the various kinds of ticks that are prevalent in West Virginia, along with explaining which ones carry tick-borne diseases during the department’s first-ever “Tick-Talk.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/18/warmer-weather-brings-rise-in-ticks-health-professionals-discuss-how-to-deal-with-them/
