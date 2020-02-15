Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published April 24, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
How often have you said, “I wish I could hear from God.” I’ve come to believe we all hear from Him more often than we realize. Sometimes we don’t hear Him because we surround ourselves with too much noise. The car radio or CD player doesn’t really have to be on all the time, does it?
You don’t have to flip on the TV the minute you get up in the morning or when you first get home from work. A little peace and quiet does wonders for improving our hearing.
I thought about that this week when I heard a story about an origami artist. Skilled in the Japanese art of paper folding, he was preparing for a demonstration at a mall in another city. He decided to make 100 or so paper cranes to hand out to those who came by his booth.
He began to hear the urging of an inner voice. “Find some gold paper and make a gold crane,” it seemed to be saying.
Apparently working with foil can make origami difficult, so he tried to ignore the urge and proceeded to make the paper cranes.
The urging became so strong, however, he began looking for gold foil. Tediously, he began to fold it and winced when the foil wouldn’t do exactly what his fingers wanted it to do. Finally, he had a gold crane perfectly folded. While he was admiring it and feeling pretty good about himself and his skills that enabled him to master even a rebellious piece of foil, the inner voice gave him a clear instruction.
“Don’t give this one to a child. Give this one to a woman. You will know exactly which one is the right one,” the voice nudged.
By the next day, the artist had chalked up the last message to some weird phenomenon, but carefully packed the gold crane with the paper ones so he could show off his mastery during the demonstration.
The table was flooded with young people eagerly watching as he folded the paper cranes and other designs for them. Out of the corner of his eye, however, he caught a glimpse of an older woman with a somber expression on her face.
“The crane is a symbol of peace,” he told the children, trying to avoid looking in the woman’s direction. Within a few minutes, the children were off to another display, and the artist looked at the woman who stood quietly in her place.
“She’s the one,” the voice said. Without hesitation, the artist handed her the gold crane. Tears began to flow freely down her wrinkled cheeks.
“My husband died three weeks ago. Today would be our 50th wedding anniversary — our golden anniversary,” she said quietly. “This is a perfect gift. God is letting me know He loves me, and I am not alone.”
She turned quietly and walked away.
Sometimes we fear hearing from God because we think He will ask us to do something that’s too difficult or that He wants us to say something that would take us way out of our comfort zone.
The truth is, sometimes He speaks to us just to enable us to be a silent messenger of His love for someone else.
Listen. He might have a special mission just for you.