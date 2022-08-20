The oldest sculpture found in the 1992 survey was a nine-foot wood carving of Patrick Henry, the governor of Virginia when Monongalia County was formed in 1776. Dedicated August 20, 1851, this statue was made to stand on the cupola of the courthouse in Morgantown and remained there until 1890, after which it was stored indoors. The oldest sculpture that has stood outdoors since its installation is the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Wheeling. Erected by the Soldiers Aid Society of Wheeling in 1880 and dedicated May 30, 1883, the 16-foot stone monument incorporates three life-size carved figures. Originally in front of the county courthouse on Chapline Street, the monument has been moved to various locations. In 2019, the city moved it from Wheeling Park to a location adjacent to West Virginia Independence Hall, within a block of its original setting.
