The Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Strike of 1912–13 was one of the most dramatic and bloody conflicts in the early 20th-century labor struggles in southern West Virginia known as the Mine Wars. The strike began on April 18, 1912, when the coal operators on Paint Creek near Charleston rejected the demand of their unionized workers for a wage increase. As the strike spread to nearby Cabin Creek and other nonunion mining sections, the dispute focused increasingly on the larger issue of unionization. While economics remained important, more of the strikers’ demands focused on recognition of the United Mine Workers of America as their bargaining agent and sought an end to the use of mine guards, black listing, and the denial of workers’ rights to free speech and assembly.
