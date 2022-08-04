Musician William Jennings ‘‘Billy’’ Cox (August 4, 1897-December 10, 1968) ranked as one of West Virginia’s premier country music vocalists and songwriters during the 1930s. Born near Charleston, Cox learned to play guitar and harmonica in his youth and started performing on WOBU (later WCHS) radio in 1928. He recorded for Gennett, 1929–31, and from 1933 to 1940 for American Record Corporation, which later became Columbia. From 1936, Cliff Hobbs (1916–61) of Cedar Grove sang harmony on Cox’s records, to provide the popular country duet sound. Among his 150 recordings ‘‘Sparkling Brown Eyes’’ and ‘‘Filipino Baby’’ became country music standards. Several songs celebrating the New Deal have attracted scholarly attention. Cox, who became known as the ‘‘Dixie Songbird,’’ recorded versions of traditional British ballads, as well. A reckless lifestyle prevented Cox from realizing much benefit from his skills. He died in poverty.
W.Va. Week in History - Billy Cox
Trending Video
Mary Stillwell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
WEEKLY POLL
Sen. Joe Manchin helped put together a bill that would lower prescription drug costs, extend national health care subsidies, include a 15 percent corporate minimum tax, reduce the deficit by $300 billion and provide for historic spending to address climate change. Do you think he is doing the right thing?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Mullens native, former Miner Zeboskey signs to play pro baseball
- Three people die in Summersville shooting
- Tim Berry wins in two categories
- Former Beckley priest charged with sexually assaulting minor
- Bowers now powers Indy at quarterback
- Sophia Day Care's director says kids are her mission
- Twisted Scissors voted Best Salon
- Police: Ambulance and suspect shot at Craigsville store
- Flooding hits Rainelle, restaurant
- West Virginia loses hope
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.