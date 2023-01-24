charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice unveiled on Tuesday the new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a free travel inspiration magazine dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia.
The Tourism Department has received close to 8,000 pre-orders since Nov. 11, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
West Virginia is the first state to have a cover with a lenticular design. By simply picking up the printed guide and shifting it back and forth, the prospective traveler will be met with an image, shot from within a tent at Watoga State Park. The cover image shifts from a gorgeous daytime view of a campsite at the International Dark Sky park to a starry night sky.
The 2023 Vacation Guide was produced in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, a leading publisher that also produces Southern Living, Real Simple and Parents magazines. This spring, in addition to the 200,000 guides the Department plans to distribute directly to consumers, more than 100,000 West Virginia Vacation Guides will be included with subscriber copies of Travel + Leisure magazine to encourage travel to the Mountain State.
The 2023 Vacation Guide showcases undiscovered locations, world-class outdoor adventures and small towns. Readers will also find a field guide in the beginning of the book with a collection of shorter stories, a trip-style quiz and more. The bulk of the book is organized by season.
To request a copy of the free 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide, visit WVtourism.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.