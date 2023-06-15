lewisburg, w.va. – Clifford Gillilan of Lewisburg was presented the Rodney Collins Preservation Achievement Award by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia at its annual awards banquet at the Clingman Center for Community Engagement in Lewisburg.
Also winning accolades was Friends of the Blue Committee for the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion Restoration Project in Alderson.
Each year, the Alliance solicits public nominations and votes on award winners that represent the most outstanding and exemplary historic preservation projects around the Mountain State. Preservationists, supporters, and friends gathered with the Alliance’s Board of Directors and staff on Saturday to celebrate the 2023 award winners.
Janice Cooley, president of the Greenbrier Historical Society, said, “The Greenbrier Historical Society is pleased and excited that the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia has recognized one of our projects and one of our own through this year’s WV Historic Preservation Awards.
“Clifford Gillilan is a valued member of our Board of Directors and lends his exceptional expertise to the planning of many of our projects as well as the ongoing work of maintaining our facilities,” Cooley said in a prepared statement. “He is currently a member of our Library/Enslaved Quarters planning group as we work to restore those buildings as significant historical assets in Lewisburg. We are happy to have his abilities recognized across the state.”
Gillilan has served for decades as the contractor in charge of restoring and maintaining many of the earliest homes in the Lewisburg area including the historic Renick House (1980s), Lewisburg Hotel and the Old Stone Church where he oversaw the roof replacement and significant updates to the adjacent education building.
Gillilan also saw that every inch of the historic Montwell home, a Jefferson Street landmark in Lewisburg, was touched skillfully in the two-year project.
Thanks to Gillilan, Oak Terrace and Merry Hill, two well-known, very large homes of the early 20th century, have also been preserved.
Most significant save
The Friends of the Blue Committee was awarded the Most Significant Save of an Endangered Property Award for its work on the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion Restoration Project.
The Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion, located in Blue Sulphur Springs near Alderson, was listed as an endangered property by the alliance in 2013 at the request of the Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS).
Rebecca Lineberry donated the structure and surrounding property to GHS, leading to the formation of the GHS’s Friends of the Blue Committee, which led the restoration under the auspices of GHS.
Friends of the Blue Committee members are Alex McLaughlin as chair and Cathy Bolt, Irma Smith Cadle, William “Skip” Deegans, Margaret Hambrick and Ray and Lynn Tuckwiller.
The committee has remained intact throughout the project and committed 10 years to seeing this project completed.
Many other experts and funders contributed to the project success including the Mills Group, an award-winning architecture firm in West Virginia, which was selected to conduct the Historic Structure Report and all subsequent design and contract oversight work.
Grant support included the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History. Randall Reid-Smith, curator, and Susan Pierce, deputy director, provided financial and moral support as well as technical guidance.
The James F. B. Peyton Foundation through Angus Peyton donated toward the effort.
Contractors included Allegheny Restoration, Buckeye Construction, and Schleiff Construction. Drs. Kim and Stephen McBride lent their archaeological expertise. The final result is the restoration of the 1838 Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion that was completed in 2023.
Other individuals and groups from the region receiving awards include:
Best Use of Historic Tax Credits Award
Lloyd & Denise Scalph, Fayetteville, W.Va., for Preserving & Repurposing the Old Esso Station
Historic Landscape Restoration Award
Sharon Workman, Bramwell, W.Va., for Oak Hill Cemetery
Archaeology Award
Summers County Historic Landmarks Commission for their Frontier Forts project
Bob Weir Craftsperson Award
Joshua Adamo, Adamo Building Arts, Lewisburg, W.Va.
Dr. Emory Kemp Lifetime Achievement Award
Carol Stevens, Alum Creek, W.Va.
