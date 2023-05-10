The Raleigh County Library will take to the skies with a debut performance of aviator Jackie Cochran, portrayed by Karen Vuranch.
Vuranch has created a number of living-history-style performances, and her newest venture is pilot and businesswoman Cochran.
The performance at the Raleigh County Library at 221 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley. W.Va., will be on May 20 at 1 p.m. This will be the first performance Vuranch will present of her new historical character.
By all accounts, Jacqueline Cochran was a remarkable woman. She was born in abject poverty, and with only a third-grade education, she grew to be a prominent businesswoman and aviator in the mid-20th century. She dined with presidents and leaders of state throughout the world, invented revolutionary products for her cosmetics company, directed the World War II WASP program, funded the final flight of her dear friend Amelia Earhart, and held more aviation records than any other pilot, male or female, living or dead. As of today, she still holds the most aviation records in history. Jackie Cochran was also the first woman to break the sound barrier and was trained by her close friend Chuck Yeager.
Jackie was a human dynamo with a prodigious list of firsts – the first woman civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Medal, the only woman to receive the Air Force Association Award for distinguished civilian service, and one of only five (and the only woman) named “member of honor” of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale. She was honored with awards from 46 national organizations and six foreign countries, including the French Legion of Honor.
Karen Vuranch is known for her living-history-style performances. She has toured her play "Coal Camp Memories" throughout West Virginia and the nation. She performs a number of other memorable characters such as Mother Jones, Pearl Buck, and Julia Child.
“It takes about a year to create a historical character,” said Vuranch. “Not only do I create a monologue, but I research her life and what is happening in the world at the time.”
Vuranch is slated to perform Jackie Cochran at several sites this summer in Oklahoma and Ohio but wanted to debut it at home first. The performance will be on Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the Raleigh County Public Library located at 221 N. Kanawha St. in downtown Beckley. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information contact the library at 304-255-0511.
