The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with the State Election Commission, has published a complete Voter's Guide in braille to benefit voters who are blind or visually impaired.
Last week, the department released the newly published "West Virginia Voter Guide" that is targeted for voters with visual impairments who may otherwise have difficulty receiving voting information. A copy of the Guide has been mailed to all 55 county clerks who will make them available to loan to any citizen requesting them.
Additionally, a limited amount of copies are available to distribute to voters as needed. Braille voter guides will also be distributed to citizens by Disability Rights of West Virginia, a non-profit organization that provide services and advocacy for people with disabilities in the mountain state.