Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Raleigh County Make It Shine Committee and Piney Creek Watershed Association are seeking volunteers for a litter sweep in downtown Beckley streets.
The Cigarette Butt/Litter Sweep will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, in downtown Beckley. In case of rain, the sweep will be postponed to June 19.
Volunteers should meet at Shoemaker Square between the courthouse and the Raleigh County Commission Building on Prince Street for supplies and litter pick-up area assignments. Vests, litter sticks, bags and gloves will be provided.
The next Cigarette Butt/Litter Sweep in downtown Beckley will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. Volunteers will meet at Jim Word Memorial Park for supplies and area assignments. Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.
To volunteer for any litter sweep, call 304-252-7328 or email chamber@brccc.com
