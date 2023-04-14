Volleyball 4 Autism will kick off with the Battle for the Net at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church, 1405 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
Games will be held in two divisions, one for those who play regularly and one for those with less experience.
Admission to the event is $2, and on-site registration for teams is $150.
Concessions will be available, and attendees can participate in raffles as well as a silent auction. All funds raised from the event will go to the non-profit organization Autism Speaks.
Students in the Browning Social Service Club at New River Community and Technical College plan Volleyball 4 Autism. The club is composed of students in the college’s social services associate of science degree program. The two-year program prepares students for direct service jobs or to continue their education in a Bachelor of Social Work program.
