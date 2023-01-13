The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration in Lewisburg will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday with a march from the Greenbrier County Courthouse to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church via Washington Street.
Before the march, Chris Winston of Mount Tabor Baptist Church will give the invocation and a short oration. Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White will read her proclamation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Week 2023. And during the march, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around” – a song of the civil rights movement – will be sung.
After the march, a free community lunch will be served in the church. At 12:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, there will be a program of singing and speaking including the reading of essays by young school children. At the first of the program, everyone will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The theme for this year’s event derives from the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.”
Local school students entered the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Essay Contest and Art Contest and based their works on this theme. Winning essays and works of art will be featured in the program.
The Resurrection Praise Choir, composed of singers from several churches in Covington, Clifton Forge, and White Sulphur Springs, will perform.
Greenbrier West High School graduate and professional entertainer Andre Williams will also be performing.
The keynote speaker will be Crystal Good, who has been featured in programs around Lewisburg before. She will read her poetry at the opening of the 2015 Summit on Race Matters at the New River Community and Technical College campus in Lewisburg. She is now the publisher of Black By God THE WEST VIRGINIAN, which is a Black-led news organization developed to address the information gap within West Virginia. It is based in Morgantown.
Watch for more information on the Facebook page: Lewisburg WV MLK Day Celebration.
Questions about all this may be directed to Larry Davis at 304-646-0602. Donations in support of the Martin Luther King Day Celebration may be made at the event or mailed to the MLK Committee c/o CYAC at 112 Courtney Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
