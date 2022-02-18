Vision boards display goals as motivation

Vision boards are becoming increasingly popular. Several celebrities tout the use of vision boards to reach one’s goals or dreams.
Steve Harvey, of “Family Feud” fame – who, by the way, was born in Welch, in McDowell County – promotes the use of vision boards. He’s even gone so far as to say many of the most successful people he knows use vision boards.
Quite simply, a vision board is a visual outline, or collage, of what you want to manifest in your life.
To create a vision board, most people use poster boards. Then they scour magazines for pictures that represent their goals.
For example, you might want to lose weight. Find a photo of someone with a body type to which you aspire. Glue that photo to your vision board.
Need more confidence? Find that word in a magazine, printed in huge letters, or print it yourself – maybe from an online source or use colored pencils. Glue that to your board.
Maybe you want some type of career change. Find a photo that depicts that change for you. Glue it to the vision board as well.
The board can be as big or small as you decide, using as many or as few pictures as you want. Be creative. Make the board attractive.
Then, place the board where you will see it every day – at your desk, near your bed, wherever you are sure to see it. According to psychologists, seeing that board every day creates a visual image that promotes positive thoughts, then those thoughts can become reality.
Many motivational and religious leaders today promote the idea that “thoughts become things.”
Sound too good to be true? It does to me, but I try to be open-minded. The concept reminds me of “The Little Engine That Could,” as he kept telling himself while chugging up that mountain, “I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.”
For years, I’ve wanted to build a large dining room – a room big enough for my entire family and then some. My problem is, I don’t want to go in debt for it. So, I’m going to create a vision board with pictures of dining rooms that inspire me. What have I got to lose?
I don’t need this room to be fancy, and I already have the furniture for it. I just want this room to be large and sunny.
While I’m at it, I also want to be smarter, thinner, have more money, keep a cleaner house, and see at least one more Frankie Valli concert before one of us gets too old to enjoy it.
If I ever get that dining room, one of my extended family’s favorite recipes will be on the menu. Broccoli casserole is something my mom made every weekend while my twin sisters were in college. When they came home on the weekends, they knew they were going to get broccoli casserole with whatever else Mom served. It was comfort food extraordinaire. It was delicious. It was a taste of home.
● ● ●
Broccoli Casserole
Ingredients
2 packages frozen broccoli, cooked
1 cup mayonnaise
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 small block Velveeta Original, cut into small cubes
1 can cream of mushroom soup (do not add water or milk)
Salt and pepper to taste
Bread crumbs
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Spray a 9x13 casserole baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
3. To cook the broccoli, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add a little salt, then add the broccoli. Cook for only a couple of minutes. Drain completely using a colander.
4. Place the cooked broccoli in the bottom of the baking dish.
5. Mix the mayonnaise, egg, cheese cubes, soup, salt and pepper together, then pour over broccoli.
6. Sprinkle the bread crumbs across the top.
7. Bake for 30 minutes.
● ● ●
To be honest, broccoli is not my favorite green vegetable, but smother it in melted cheese and I love it.
You can make your own bread crumbs by cutting some bread into cubes, then toasting them in the oven. I buy seasoned bread crumbs; it’s easier and much faster.
If you want a one-dish meal, add some cooked chicken to the recipe. I would place it across the broccoli before adding the remaining ingredients. Add a salad and bread for a complete meal.
Some recipes also use cream cheese and/or butter, but I’ve never tried those in this recipe.
I can tell you, this dish is yummy with fried chicken and mashed potatoes. (So much for thinner...)
At any rate, I’ve been looking for photos of dining rooms that come close to what I have in mind – a simple country feel, sunny and bright, large.
I’m putting my vision board together this weekend, so I will also be looking for photos of thinner, white-haired females – maybe lakeside at Smith Mountain Lake; huge stacks of cash; sparkling clean, clutter-free homes; and front-row tickets to see Frankie Valli. I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.
