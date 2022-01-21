The hush, the pace, the flakes, the sparkle, the magic of snow as it silently falls to the ground.
Snowy days full of sledding and bedding by the crackling warm fire are one of my favorite things about living in Appalachia. I love the peaceful hush that comes over the mountains as the cold sky clears and the first few hefty flakes excitedly twirl to the ground. But the build-up – when the flakes start falling faster and faster, sticking to each other, covering the dull ground with their fluffy white tufts, and lining the barren tree branches with their icy white beauty – is really the best part.
For me, this year especially, snow days look a bit different. Since I do virtual school, I don’t get a day off when it snows or gets cold outside. But instead of sleeping in, I get to enjoy something different: the vibrant light and refreshing silence of the early morning snow. A bright smile crosses my face, and calmness sets in at my core as I attend virtual precalculus class, sipping hot cocoa, graphing trigonometric functions, and watching the magic take place out my bedroom window. There’s nowhere I need to go, I’m cozy and comfy, and content for a snow day.
After class, I bundle up to face the invigorating chill and walk my dogs, who waited patiently through math class, in the newly made winter wonderland. Boots on, our feet sink into the icy wet and the blustery air reddens my cheeks. I watch, joyfully laughing, as the two dogs friskily hop through the snowy yard, making frequent stops to stick their noses in and sniff all the mysterious scents that are hidden beneath the snow. After a few more rounds of snow circles and sniffing, we head inside to defrost by the toasty fire.
Maybe we’ll go out again for another round of snowy fun later, but for now it’s time for treats and TV. Even the dogs said so.
