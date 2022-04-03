lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall will continue its Second Stage Series with jazz group Vince Lewis Sextet on Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m.
The Second Stage Series of programming utilizes smaller, more intimate venues in the Hall for a “jazz club” or “speakeasy” feel, where patrons can enjoy beverages and light snacks during the performance. The Vince Lewis Sextet will perform in the Old Stone Room located on the ground floor.
Vince Lewis is a veteran jazz performer, composer and recording artist. He has been a headliner on Jazz Festivals with Dave Brubeck, B.B King, Ellis Marsalis, Lou Rawls, Mundell Lowe, John Pizzarelli and Melissa Manchester. Lewis has been a featured performer in concert at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as two performances at the Smithsonian Institute Jazz Bar. He also has served as staff guitarist at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Palm Beach, Fla., and at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.
Jim Carlton, in “Conversations with Great Jazz and Studio Guitarists,” says, “His playing is indicative of the rarified air of true mastery. He routinely creates engaging and excellent music.”
Lewis was the cover picture and feature interview in the Feb. 2014 issue of Just Jazz Guitar Magazine and has been noted as one of the leading active Jazz Artists in the Jazz Guitar category each year since 2002 by Jazz Improv Magazine.
He is also currently in the “In The Wings” category and has been notified of his future induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Lewis also developed and directed the Classical and Jazz Guitar programs at University of Charleston, Marshall University, Palm Beach University, Liberty University and Bluefield College. He has taught at the post-secondary level for 48 years, conducted jazz guitar workshops, and created courses in improvisation and other jazz-related subjects at the university level.
Lewis serves as adjunct professor of music and guitar at Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va., and is a regular educational contributor to Jazz Guitar Today online magazine.
Admission is free thanks to the Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) with assistance from the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra (WVJO) and the American Federation of Musician, Local 674 (AFM Local 674).