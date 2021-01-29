ELWOOD, Ind. — Over the last few weeks, a short video of an Indiana boy crying tears of joy while receiving a Christmas present gained thousands of views online.
Christian Robison, 9, wasn’t getting the latest video game system or a new baseball glove, but rather got exactly what he asked for — an American flag.
“He was very adamant,” said Christian’s mother, Christina Robison. “He wanted a flag and he wanted more Army men. He wanted a new Army outfit. We knew he had been wanting a flag for a while, so the first gift he got to open was that flag.”
Christian’s interest in the military, flag code and all things patriotic was inspired by his friendship with 97-year-old World War II Marine Corp. veteran Carl Scott, for whom Christina worked as a caregiver.
Scott, who has become like an adopted grandfather to Christina’s children, said he was surprised to see a young person so interested in his military experience.
“He wanted to know the different islands I landed on,” Scott said. “I told him some of the combat type things, nothing too much in detail. Some of the gory parts are not too good for a small child.”
Scott compared one of his landings to the famous Normandy invasion scene depicted in the movie “Saving Private Ryan.”
“One of my landings was a lot like the beach at Normandy, dead people all over the place and pieces of people,” he said.
Scott, who came from a farming family, enlisted voluntarily.
“I could have taken a deferment to be a farmer,” he said. “I chose not to take the deferment. I wanted to serve. After Pearl Harbor, I just thought I should.”
Acting on his conviction, Scott enlisted in the Marines on Feb. 4, 1943.
Christian now hopes to follow in the footsteps of Scott so that he can “fight for the Constitution.”
Christian was inspired by a particularly harrowing story in which an enemy sniper took out Scott’s team. Scott was the only one who made it out alive.
“He shot my lieutenant in the back as we were sitting closer than you and I are,” Scott said. “I guess the sniper must’ve figured he was an officer. The same day, my best friend got killed, my squad leader got killed and my platoon guide got killed. That was a very depressing day for me.”
Christina Robison said that her son dislikes seeing disrespect for the American flag, regardless of which political side it comes from. Christian expressed a dislike for kneeling protests during the national anthem at sporting events and condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
“They’re basically saying that they hate people like Carl and people who fought for us,” Christian explained. “Like spitting on his face.”
Scott also had strong feelings when he watched the Capitol attack on the news.
“I hated it,” he said. “I watched a lot of it, and I didn’t like that at all. Breaking the windows and glass — I didn’t approve of it.”
Scott said that the flag should be respected as a symbol of what it represents.
“It represents the country and I’ve always felt you should respect the flag because that’s one way of showing your patriotism,” Scott said.
As the two browsed Scott’s collection of historical military books, Christian said that Scott is one of his heroes.
“It’s important to respect the flag because of what Carl did, and what he went through,” the 9-year-old said.
— Jim Meyer writes for The Herald Bulletin of Anderson, Indiana.