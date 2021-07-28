One could consider the Readers’ Choice Award received by Beckley Veterinary Hospital’s Dry Hill Road location an anniversary gift of sorts.
After all, this year marks 75 years in business for the local veterinarian favorite. And although that’s something to celebrate, Dr. Roger Ward and his business partners believe they earned the Readers’ Choice recognition because of the quality of care they’ve always brought animal lovers throughout the community.
“There are plenty of reasons,” Ward said. “We try to stay up to date on all the latest medical and surgical innovations.
And we have many doctors who have varied experiences that we can bounce tough cases off of.”
In fact, Beckley Veterinary has seven staff doctors, ranging in age from their early-40s to over 70,
“So we have a lot of experience,” Ward said.
Those same doctors serve at Beckley Veterinary Hospital’s three locations, in Beckley, in Crab Orchard, and in Pineville.
And they serve clients from throughout the region.
“We get a lot of referrals from surrounding counties for some of the more complicated surgeries, especially orthopedics procedures,” Ward said. “Veterinary medicine is unique in that if you go see the doctor and you’re sneezing, they’re going to refer you right away to an ENT, a specialist, so in veterinary medicine we also often refer things.”
Ward said that Beckley Veterinary doctors sometimes find themselves referring extremely complex clients to experts at Virginia Tech or Ohio State University. “But so many people can’t afford to go there, so we’ve had to learn to bite down and learn to do the complicated stuff.”
Like emergency heart surgeries, for instance.
“We have an excellent staff. We really go out of our way to try to help people,” Ward said, “but it’s tough because we do have to deal on a daily basis with euthanasia. … We have had several clients tell us how much they appreciate our level of compassion when they have to do that.”
Complex surgeries, routine prevention, or helping clients deal with the grief that comes with the end of a pet’s life, the vets stay busy.
“We hit the ground running from the time we get to work until time to leave every single day,” Ward said. He noted that the hospital computer system, serving all three locations for the last 20 years, contains some 100,000 human clients, most of whom have multiple pets.
In the past year, during Covid, that pet ownership increased even more, Ward said.
“Everybody was staying home, adopting and buying pets,” he said, “so we got very busy.”
Accommodating that influx of new clients in a timely manner wasn’t always easy, he admitted. Covid guidelines prompted Beckley Veterinary Hospital to have clients wait in their cars instead of indoor waiting rooms. And, at first, pet owners weren’t allowed inside the office with their pets. But that changed when doctors quickly realized the level of anxiety that separation caused for their furry — and sometimes scaled or feathered — patients, so they began allowing pet owners to accompany their pets into the exam rooms once again.
But they also discovered the parking lot waiting room had its advantages.
“That may be here to stay,” Ward said. “Right now, we’re working on a new system, like the one at Outback restaurant, to get people in,” Ward said
And other changes are expected in the near future.
“We hope to add on or build a new facility in the next five years,” Ward said. “We hope to add on some veterinarians and just keep this thing going. We’d like to make it to 100 and beyond.”