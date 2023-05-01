A veteran resource fair is planned for Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Glen Jean Armory, 409 Wood Mountain Road.
The fair is open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.
Featured at the fair is a resources room with dozens (more than 40) of local resources for military families, a free meal for veterans (others can purchase food), kids activities including bouncy house and yard games, blood pressure checks, hair cuts and door prizes.
