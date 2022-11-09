Tropical storm system Nicole promises to dump up to two inches of rain in southern West Virginia on Friday, creating the possibility for flooding and playing havoc with plans for Veterans Day commemorations.
The Beckley Veterans Parade Committee will decide at noon on Thursday whether to continue with its Veterans Parade on Friday or cancel due to inclement weather.
AccuWeather is forecasting up to an inch of rain during daylight hours on Friday with southeast wind gusts up to 28 miles per hours as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole roll through the region.
Downpours will threaten flooding up and down the Eastern Seaboard, and severe weather will be a danger, the weather service predicts.
The weather service says the probability of rain is 97 percent with a 29 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day. More rain, up to about 0.8 inch, is predicted for Friday night.
"The updated forecast and anticipated westward shift in the influx of tropical moisture from Nicole could mean more widespread flooding concerns,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
Below-normal rainfall since the beginning of October has left soil conditions dry across portions of West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and New York.
The abnormally dry ground is less likely to absorb rainwater from such intense tropical downpours. A couple of inches of rain in just 12 hours' time could be enough to cause flooding.
"The most likely zone for rapid flooding of small streams will be over the Appalachians as much of the storm's intense rainfall can occur in six to 12 hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
The Beckley Veterans committee still plans to host veterans and their spouse or caregiver at a luncheon at the WVU Tech Administration Building, 410 Neville St., at noon on Friday regardless of the decision on the parade.
WVU Tech's Culinary School is preparing 100 box lunches for the event.
