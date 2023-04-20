A Veteran’s Resource Fair will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glen Jean Armory, 409 Wood Mountain Road.

The resource fair will be open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.

The event will include:

l a resource room with dozens of local resources for military families

l a free meal for veterans

l activities for children

l door prizes and more

This event is sponsored by Highlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home and Atena Insurance.

