A Veteran’s Resource Fair will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glen Jean Armory, 409 Wood Mountain Road.
The resource fair will be open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.
The event will include:
l a resource room with dozens of local resources for military families
l a free meal for veterans
l activities for children
l door prizes and more
This event is sponsored by Highlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home and Atena Insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.