Registration is open for the Appalachian Festival Street Fair, Kids Classic Festival Street Fair, and Chili Night.
Three of the Beckley Events committee’s signature events are coming up soon, and registration for booth space is now open.
Appalachian Festival Street Fair:
Aug. 26: As one of several events planned for the multi-day festival, the event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Beckley. The festive block party will celebrate Appalachia with food and other vendors, music, and family activities.
Booth spaces for vendors, artists, community organizations, churches and pop-up shops are encouraged.
Entertainment will include The New River Jazz Band, music from HGTA Theatre Group’s Afrolachia, and Jim Snyder & Friends. Plus, the annual Oreo-stacking Contest and other fun is planned.
Food vendors are invited to enter the food contest as celebrity judges will select their favorite savory and sweet dishes. The registration deadline is being extended to Aug. 14 for food vendors and Aug. 16 for non-food vendors.
Kids Classic Festival:
Sept. 4-11 with the Downtown Street Fair and Parade on Sept. 9.
The home run derby at Beckley Little League will kick off the 30th anniversary of the festival on Labor Day evening.
During the week, visit Leisure Lanes for bowling specials. Tuesday events include painting and LEGO activities at the library and a story walk / scavenger hunt with McDonalds on the McManus Trail. Enjoy an art project on Wednesday at the Beckley Art Center and a painting party at Pottery Place on Thursday. Friday evening features fun at the Youth Museum and Exhibition Mine with a show by Funnybones. A youth play is planned by the WV Collective at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
The Saturday Street Fair will fill downtown sidewalks on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Businesses, vendors, and organizations that would like to offer games or giveaways or sell products to families are invited to register for a booth. Some of the highlights of the Street Fair include games at United Bank, the Junior Firefighters Challenge, the Cincinnati Circus, the official Ronald McDonald, WV WIN fruit/veggie stand, and a youth play at the Raleigh Theatre. The Kids Fest Parade is seeking entries – mascots, costumed characters, cool-looking vehicles, teams, bands, and more can be part of the parade.
Hamster races are planned for Saturday afternoon at Pet Supplies Plus. Then on Sunday, a Pet Pageant will take place at 2 p.m. at the Youth Museum.
Chili Night
The 32nd annual Chili Night is scheduled for Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. Registration for chili booths and other booths is open through Sept. 15. Up to 33 chili vendors and 25 non-chili booths will be accepted. In addition to the chili competition, the event will feature other food, pop-up shops, several stages with musicians, and youth activities.
Registration details and forms for all three events can be found at beckley.org, or call 304-256-1776 to request forms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.