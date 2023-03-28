Beckley VA Medical Center will host a small National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration on Wednesday, March 29, at 11 a.m. as Americans unite to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their sacrifice.
The event will be at the Beckley VA Medical Center, 200 Veterans Ave., in the back of the parking lot where the Vietnam Memorial is located.
The ceremony will include the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, a moment of silence for POW/MIA veterans, a proclamation, laying of the wreath on the memorial and a commemoration by the medical center director.
Vietnam veterans in attendance will receive lapel pins. The ceremony will be closed with a prayer and taps.
