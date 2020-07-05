Question: Where is a good place you recommend for a family vacation given the fact that Covid-19 cases have increased lately?
Answer: Anything outdoors is your best option and finding a place that is not crowded. Beaches have received some bad press lately, but there is a way to still have a beach vacation this year safely. I will be posting some beach travel tips online soon.
l l l
Question: I have seen some people wear face shields in place of masks. Are these as effective?
Answer: In short, no. Masks are worn tighter around your nose and mouth. Face shields are only an option. I believe in giving people some alternative forms for protection, because some people are unable to tolerate masks. Face shields have an opening under your chin and if someone was coughing or sneezing, then the virus can spread underneath; that is why we still recommend social distancing, or what I like to say, “keep arm’s-length away.”
Enjoy your summer and stay safe.
l l l
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH, is a Beckley native who has been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley, one in Princeton.