Cindy Parker isn’t quite sure how many backpacks she has filled with school supplies over the past 25 years.
She isn’t sure how many backpacks she will fill heading into the 2020 school year either.
Parker, the organizer of Operation Backpack, which collects backpacks and school supplies for area children in need, says the group has filled more than 1,000 packs over each of the past three years.
This year is different though as Covid-19 wreaks havoc on school calendars.
“The last three years we’ve done over 1,000 backpacks,” she says. “But we’re in uncharted territory this year as to how it’s going to work.”
In an ordinary year, Parker explains, the group prepares by communicating with school counselors who give them an estimate as to how many children will need a backpack for the upcoming school year.
“They know their students,” Parker says. “They know the need and we’ve always tried to provide what they need if we have the resources.”
But this year, Parker explains, as students continue to sign up for virtual learning, the need is not yet known.
“I’ve spoken with the main counselor over the schools and we’re kind of waiting until the year starts to work it out,” she says. “We might have to pack on demand.”
Though they might not know just how many packs are needed yet, the group has begun to collect the necessities – accepting donations, both supplies and financial support – in preparation.
● ● ●
Operation Backpack began as an outreach program for youth at Mabscott United Methodist Church in the early 1990s.
“We (the Methodist women’s group) gave the kids money to buy backpacks to help the kids at the homeless shelters,” Parker explains of the program’s origins.
Parker said the group would have continued to do that, but after a couple of years, there were no children at the shelter, and they needed to find a home for their backpacks.
“So, we split 10 backpacks up between two local schools near the church – Mabscott and Institute (elementary schools) – and we found that there was a real need.”
Since then, the program, which has grown through community support with donations and drop-off locations, provides supplies to students in need throughout all of Raleigh County as well as to those in Summers and parts of Wyoming and Fayette counties.
Project Backpack collects or purchases new backpacks, not string bags, and items including binders, spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pencils, eraser tops, erasers, glue, glue sticks, rulers and scientific calculators.
“We pack accordingly for their age group,” Parker explains. “The same thing with the bag. We seem to get less high school bags, bigger, neutral-colored bags, because they are more expensive and because sometimes people who are shopping for us tend to pick up what is cute, and they go for character bags.
“So, there’s always a need if someone is looking to buy a backpack and if you can afford a bigger bag.”
As the demand has grown through the years, Parker says the community has always stepped up and helped out.
“God has always provided the resources and the way to get what we need,” she says.
And she says no donation is ever too small, especially now at a time when many might be struggling.
She recalls one of the many people who have helped through the years.
“I was in Walmart and a lady came up to me and asked what I was doing,” Parker says. “She didn’t have much money. She had kids and she had enough to get whatever they needed but she wanted to give me $2 or $3 to help another child.
“…I know Covid has impacted a lot of people with their own resources, but in the Bible, it says if you have two coats, you give one to someone in need.”
Operation Backpack has donation boxes at City Slickers on Johnstown Road and at Premier Pharmacy in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center.
Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 710, Mabscott, WV 25871.
Those who might like to sign their business up as a drop-off location can do so by messaging Operation Backpack’s Facebook page or by contacting Parker at 304-222-1690.
