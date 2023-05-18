United Way of Southern West Virginia and Seed Sower Manor are partnering to host a Community Baby Shower at Seed Sower Manor, 503 4th Ave., Montgomery, on Tuesday, May 23, from noon - 3 p.m.
The event will support families served by baby needs pantries that partner with United Way and the baby needs of the pregnant and parenting home of Seed Sower Manor.
Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern WV, said in a press release, “We are excited to partner with Seed Sower to bring attention and support to their pregnant and parenting home, Seed Sower Manor, in Montgomery.
"Seed Sower’s priority is to provide safe, supervised housing and meet the practical needs of women in recovery,” Dacal said. "Seed Sower Manor will allow the opportunity to keep moms and children together during recovery.”
She added, “The mission of United Way is to improve health, education, and financial stability. Promoting infant, child, and maternal health is vital to our communities. We are excited to provide families with the tools they need to make healthy choices.”
Along with the Community Baby Shower, Seed Sower will be celebrating the official ribbon cutting of Seed Sower Manor at noon on the same day.
James Philips, executive director of Seed Sower, said in the release, “Seed Sower
Manor becomes only the fourth recovery residence in the state of West Virginia for pregnant and parenting women and their young children – meeting a desperate need in an underserved region of our state.”
For those interested in supporting the needs of families in southern West Virginia, a registry was created. Visit https://bit.ly/UWSWV-SeedSowerBabyShower to purchase items at Walmart.com.
James Phillips can be reached at jay@seedsowerinc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.