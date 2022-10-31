The 14th annual United Way of Southern West Virginia Wonderland of Trees will get underway with a preview of the trees during a Business After Hours event on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at The J.W. Marriot, Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
The J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center is located within the South Gate of the Summit Bechtel Reserve off of Rt. 61 from Sanaford Road toward Prince, and traditionally serves as the primary location for group conferences and retreats hosted on site.
Admission to the preview is free to all Chamber of Commerce members and $10 for nonmembers. Payments are made at the door.
The Wonderland of Trees will open to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 4.
All proceeds from the event directly benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia and increase their abilities to extend direct services to the community and assist their nonprofit partner agencies.
