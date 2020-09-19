The mission of our local United Way is to promote a good quality of life for all residents of our service area by focusing on the building blocks of health, education, and financial stability.
United Way serves seven counties in southern West Virginia: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer and McDowell, as well as the town of Bluefield, Va. We do this by making connections, identifying needs, and working together to find solutions to address those needs.
We do not do it alone.
A community of partners that includes local business and business leaders, local governments, partner agencies, donors, volunteers, board members, and staff move forward together to advance the common good.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia enjoys an active, engaged, working board. Board members are aware of the needs of their particular communities and offer their diverse resources to the organization.
This year’s board members are: Alyce Almond (WV Division of Rehabilitation), Jesse Baker (Northwestern Mutual), Bonny Copenhaver (New River Community & Technical College), Rachel Cornett (Jan-Care Ambulance), Nada El Harake (Century 21), Deb Evans (Pfizer), Jonathan Grose (City National Bank), Terri Hale (The Register-Herald), Sherrie Hunter (Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority), Luke Lively (Luke Lively Insurance), Ashley Long (The Resort at Glade Springs), Todd McGregor (the Summit Bechtel Reserve), Joe Meade (JP Morgan/Chase), Jeff Miller (WV Parkways Authority), Joan Neff (WVU Institute of Technology), Amy Pritchett-Smith (Old Colony), Angela Ramsey (Ramsey Law Office), Rob Rappold (City of Beckley), Ronn Robinson (American Electric Power), Roy Shrewsbury (SLS Land and Energy Development), Stephen Word (Beckley Loan Company), Austin Wratchford (Raleigh General Hospital), Paula Wykle (Raleigh County Board of Education) and yours truly (American Electric Equipment, Inc.).
Staff members of UWSWV are the lifeblood of the organization. They put into action the strategies and policies of the United Way and work hand in hand with our community partners.
Megan Legursky brings a warmth and intellect to her leadership role as executive director. Megan leads the charge of our fundraising to reach the 2020-2021 goal of $650,000.
Lori Cuthbert brings wit and humor to her keen eye as financial administrator. Lori’s accounting of our donor dollars allows the most efficient distribution of funds to our community reinvestment.
Marsha Shonk is our compassionate and dedicated 211 information and referral specialist. Marsha offers a considerate and listening ear to our 211 callers and pairs them with the appropriate resources for their particular situations.
Kathy Vance brings her steadfast support and encouragement to her role as operations assistant. Kathy offers assistance to all staff members with an unwavering positivity.
It is through the partnerships created in our communities that United Way can impact the health, education, and financial stability of the residents of southern West Virginia. Financial support from our partners as well as their volunteer power, in-kind support, and ideas help us realize the solutions to the needs specific to our area.
Please consider helping our community move forward together by giving securely to United Way at unitedwayswv.org or calling directly to 304-253-2111. Contributions can be mailed to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. Join us by living, giving, and leading UNITED.