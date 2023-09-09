Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, was an exciting day for the United Way of Southern WV.
During a Community Leaders’ Club breakfast held at the Historic Black Knight, our 2023-2024 campaign goal was announced. For this year, our goal will be $850,000.
Amazingly, we are already at 45 percent of our goal. It is through many donations and fundraising efforts that continue throughout the season that we raise this much needed money that is reinvested in our communities.
The United Way of Southern WV serves Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming and McDowell counties. The money that we raise is distributed out to local “boots on the ground” charitable organizations that work directly within these communities.
They address needs that align with the goals of the United Way such as anti-hunger, literacy, healthy babies and so much more.
Fundraising efforts are spearheaded through several events throughout the campaign period.
The largest and most popular by far is Dancing with the Stars that will be held Friday, Sept. 22, at the Raleigh County Convention Center.
The six dance teams will compete on stage for bragging rights in two categories: most money raised and best dance performance. We hope that you will consider joining us for this amazing night which has turned into “the event” in Raleigh County.
You can obtain tickets by calling 304-253-2111. This event normally sells out so don’t delay.
As vice chairman of the United Way of Southern WV and long-time board member, I have witnessed first hand the many wonderful ways that support is provided to those in need.
It is the desire of the United Way and its board to help the local agency partners to provide a hand up to those in need.
