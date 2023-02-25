This past Monday we celebrated Presidents Day. Just like the presidents of the United States, our United Way of Southern West Virginia is working for the betterment of our community and looking after the welfare of our citizens who need our help. We take pride in knowing our role in southern West Virginia – to be our community’s resource of resources.
You don’t have to achieve presidential status to be a leader. Leaders are ever present in every situation – big or small. I am personally appreciative of our United States government and the fact that as United States citizens, we can remain law-abiding while still retaining our right to free speech. I want every reader to think about your daily freedom and the realm of scenarios where you are free to be yourself. Now I want you to think of those in our community who don’t have that privilege. The individuals in our community who are in desperate need of care. These needs range from basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter to physical and emotional trauma.
Our United Way of Southern West Virginia strives to be a leader in helping those who can’t help themselves. We are devoted to assisting our partner agencies who work on the frontline for helping those who are victims of abuse and neglect. Think of the children who don’t have a voice. The children who live in homes where they can’t escape helplessness, don’t have enough to eat, don’t have clean diapers, witness abuse or worse: experience it firsthand. This is why we work hard each and every day to extend as much CARING POWER to the community and to the victims who are living in dire circumstances.
We experience daily requests for financial assistance from individuals who find themselves in trouble due to no fault of their own. Family loss, job loss, or unexpected trauma hit hard and often in all communities. It is our goal to be a leader in response and to assist in helping those affected get back on their feet as quickly as possible.
We cannot remain a LEADER in our community without readers like YOU stepping up to become a leader as well. You can lead by example by putting your dollar to work. Every single dollar raised helps us reach our campaign goal and helps us positively impact lives daily. As campaign chairman, I want to encourage every reader to "Live United" and become a LEADER in advocacy for our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s continuous need to aid those in need. Hitting our goal provides boundless possibilities and continued growth. Thank you to everyone’s continued support!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
