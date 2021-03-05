At United Way of Southern West Virginia, we fight for every person in every community. Our mission is to improve lives in southern West Virginia by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education, and financial stability. We work every day to mobilize the caring power of the people and organizations that have the passion, expertise, and resources needed to make change.
One issue at the forefront of the challenges faced during the pandemic is food insecurity. Food pantries have seen a dramatic increase in the need for their services, with reports of close to a 55 percent increase in visits to food banks. Almost 40 percent of people visiting food banks had not received food assistance before the pandemic.
The numbers of food-insecure seniors have grown over the past 20 years and been exacerbated by the pandemic. Over 5 million senior citizens currently face hunger in the United States. Most of that number are forced to choose between food and medical care. According to the National Council on Aging, more than 84 percent of people over the age of 65 have at least one chronic health condition and many face economic hardship as a result of medical debt.
United Way of Southern West Virginia has long partnered with local commissions on aging to support delivered meals for homebound seniors. In 2020, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging served 95,000 meals to local seniors. Often, their food delivery is the only interaction a homebound senior may experience for weeks at a time.
Local senior centers are committed to provide social and nutritional services, transportation, support groups, and education. When the restrictions of COVID-19 prevented gatherings and compelled vulnerable populations to isolate, senior centers stepped up to deliver meals to many who had been transported to their centers. They continued to provide the advocacy, consideration, and care for which they are so well-known.
Much like United Way identifies the needs of our local communities, commissions on aging identify the needs of the senior population and work to address those needs. They provide delivered meals to homebound seniors. Prior to COVID, they provided multiple opportunities for much-needed social interaction and vital assistance to caregivers through support groups and adult day care services and look forward to a brighter future that allows such essential services in our communities again.
At United Way, we fight for every person in every community. We fight by supporting partner agencies that offer services within our mission. We fight by advocating for those who need a voice. We are fighting to respond, recover, reimagine, and rebuild a brighter future after an unprecedented pandemic.
Join us by living, giving, and leading UNITED! United Way donors can be confident that their hard-earned contributions support their communities in southern West Virginia. To support your community, you can make a secure donation at unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111, or by mailing a contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.