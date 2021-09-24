Since my column has quickly become the self-proclaimed number one read on the United Way of Southern West Virginia, I am sure all of you are aware of my previous articles in which I addressed some of the long-standing partnerships of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. For the few of you unfortunates who missed the articles, I will, as your luck would have it, readdress them here. I bring this up because these organizations were hand selected as partners because they tie directly into the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s mission statement of improving health, education, and financial stability to our local citizens. I will attempt to explain how the United Way of Southern West Virginia seeks organizations that fit one or more of these three criteria.
The first criterion in the mission statement is that the United Way of Southern West Virginia looks to improve health for individuals and groups in this region. To do this, they have partnered with organizations such as Brian’s Safe House, Just for Kids, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, Sparrows Nest, Davis Stuart, and New River Health. Brian’s Safe House and Sparrows Nest are Christian-based addiction recovery programs whose aim is to enable their residents to reenter society as responsible, contributing citizens.
Davis Stuart is a residential treatment facility serving youth ages 12-18 who are in the State’s custody to recover from abuse, neglect, or behavioral issues. Just for Kids coordinates with law enforcement, victim advocates, child protective services, prosecutors, medical professionals, and mental health professionals to help guide and protect abused children and their families. New River Health are school-based health centers that see students, parents, teachers, and community members for primary care. Raleigh County Commission on Aging provides nutritious meals, safe transportation, physical and mental fitness activities, fellowship and many other opportunities for the senior citizens in our community to thrive.
The second criterion is that of education. The United Way of Southern West Virginia helps to promote education and personal growth through partnerships with WISE Women’s Center, Summers County 4-H, as well as the addiction recovery centers, and youth recovery centers listed previously. WISE Women’s Center is a developmental center for women that provides professional clothing attire for women as well as information on job opportunities and guidance on interviewing for jobs and entering the workforce. Summers County 4-H is a youth development program that offers community clubs, Cloverbud clubs, specialty clubs, and county camps that help youth between the ages of 9-21 learn leadership, citizenship, and life skills.
The third criterion is financial. Although almost all the aforementioned programs could be considered some form of financial support, Beckley Dream Center and Catholic Charities fulfill some specific financial needs. Beckley Dream Center provides a baby pantry, clothing, utility assistance, mobile shower, and disaster relief to members of the Beckley community. The United Way of Southern West Virginia teams up with Catholic Charities to provide utility assistance to help members of the community meet their most basic needs.
Although all their partners provide at least one of the three prerequisites for assistance from the United Way of Southern West Virginia, many of them fulfill more. And I feel very fortunate to live in this community where these individuals and their organizations care so deeply about and contribute so unselfishly to their fellow citizens’ success and well-being.
If you or your organization are looking for assistance from or would like to become a contributor to the United Way of Southern West Virginia, please contact them at (304)-253-2111; 110 Croft Street, Beckley, WV 25801.