United Way fundraiser nets $264,384

The 2019 edition of United Way’s Dancing with the Stars turned in a net profit of $264,384.
“Season eight of Dancing with the Stars was our biggest one yet,” said Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of United Way, in a press release.
Six couples raised $208,355.
Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens raised the most money at $57,370 followed by second place winners, Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters who raised $49,330.
Adding ticket and table sales brought gross revenue to $344,671, Rotellini said.
Overall expenses for the event, often dubbed Beckley’s social event of the year and held Friday, Sept. 20, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, were on budget at $80,287. Monies go into the annual campaign fund, allowing the local United Way operation to serve over 40 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the town of Bluefield, Virginia.